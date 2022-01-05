Have you ever considered running for office? Then consider checking out one of Contra Costa Elections Division’s Candidate Workshops.

This engaging workshop is designed to remove the mystery from running for office. Experts will cover what’s involved in running for office, including how to file and appear on the ballot, campaign finance disclosure requirements, strategies for spreading your message (including social media), and what happens when you’re in the public eye.

The first of three workshops will be held on January 18th at the Lafayette Library from 6 pm until 9 pm. Please reserve a free ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/221010988817

The second of three workshops will be held on January 29th at the Richmond Civic Auditorium from 9 am until 12 pm. Please reserve a free ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/219543840537

The last of three workshops will be held on February 2nd at the Antioch Community Center at Prewett Park from 6 pm until 9 pm. Please reserve a free ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/221022543377

If you have any questions, please contact Karen Tedford at 925-335-7863 or by email at ktedford@cr.cccounty.us.



Share this:



Jan 29th workshop QR Code





Jan 18th workshop QR Code





Feb 2nd workshop QR Code

