In memoriam: Antioch homeless resident Tyrone Marshall passes at 64

Vigil Thursday evening

Tyrone Marshall

Sunrise August 2, 1957 – Sunset December 20, 2021

Tyrone was born to the late Dorothy and Mayweather Marshall. In 1969 he earned his Scholarship of Fine Arts from UC Berkeley. Tyrone used to work for the shipyard, loved to exercise and studied martial arts from a Bruce Lee book. In 1981 he had his first and only child, April.

Tyrone will be remembered by his daughter; April, grandchildren; Eric and Cheyenne, sisters; Renee, Denise and Monica, brothers; Lamont, Spencer and Robert. His countless loving cousins, nieces, nephews and the community.

The viewing of the body is from 11am -12 and his funeral is from 12 to 2 pm at Dan Scales Funeral home at 107 W. 8th Street in Pittsburg, CA on Friday February 7, 2022. The burial will be at Oak View Memorial Park at 2500 East 18th Street in Antioch, CA.

“And now abide; faith, hope, love, these three, but the greatest of these is love.” – 1 Corinthians 13:13

the attachments to this post:


Tyrone Marshall vigil 01-05-22


Tyrone Marshall younger


Tyrone Marshall


