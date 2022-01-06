Free At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits available at drive-thru event in Oakley Thursday

While supply lasts

The spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant after the holidays has caused widespread demand for COVID testing kits. CVS and Walgreens are now limiting how many at-home tests customers can buy.

The lack of availability is prompting Contra Costa County Supervisors to take action.

This week, Supervisor Diane Burgis’ office is distributing at-home test kits for free to those who have struggled to find them. The test kits will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.

Due to the high demand, we are limiting the test kits to two per family (four tests – each kit contains two tests). We will continue to distribute the COVID-19 test kits as long as supplies last.

Burgis has distributed thousands of COVID tests so far, delivering to local businesses, restaurants, and churches in District 3, and is hoping the supply from the county’s health services can keep up with the demand.

District 3 is working with the City of Oakley to help distribute the at-home test kits at a drive-through event at the Oakley Recreation Center on O’Hara Ave., the event will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 1-4 pm (or while the supply of test kits lasts).

Free At-Home COVID Test Kits – Drive Through Event

Oakley Recreation Center

1250 O’Hara Ave in Oakley

Thursday, January 6, 2022

1:00PM – 4:00PM



Share this:



Supervisor Diane Burgis





At-Home COVID-19 Test Kit

