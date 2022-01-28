Four gun-related arrests during three incidents in Antioch Thursday night

One suspect named Sir Stephen Forbes demonstrates lack of nobility concealing weapon; another susp e ct had multiple warrants

By Darryl Saffold, Strategic Communications Officer, Antioch Police Department

Last night, while everyone was hopefully sleeping 🛌, our Blue Swings crew was out searching for things that go bump in the night. On three separate stops, by three separate officers, four illegal handguns were recovered.

There are no code reds 🚨 in Antioch, meaning we will be proactive in making sure our streets and citizens are safe! Thankfully we have a few good men and women who make it so we can all rest a little easier.

DATE: 1/27/22 TIME: 6:06 PM

LOCATION: Peppertree Way at Sycamore Drive

Officer Nutt conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle being driven by Sir Stephen Forbes (22 years old). A probable cause search was conducted, and a loaded firearm was located inside a fanny pack belonging to Sir Stephen. The gun was registered to Sir Stephen but he was illegally concealing the firearm and did not have a concealed carry permit. Sir Stephen was subsequently cited and released from the scene for the MISD weapons possession.

DATE: 1/27/22 TIME: 10:38 PM

LOCATION: G Street at W. 13th Street

Officer Miller conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle being driven by Taylor Michelson (30 years old). A records check showed Michelson to have multiple warrants for his arrest. Michelson was taken into custody without incident and a subsequent search of his vehicle revealed a loaded Glock pistol. Michelson was transported to MDF.

Two other illegal firearms were recovered last night through police efforts. No additional details will be provided to protect identities of parties involved.



gun arrests 012722 APD3





gun arrests 012722 APD1&2

