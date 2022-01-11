Driver arrested car impounded following crash while doing donuts in Antioch Tuesday

Not the kind the cops are known to enjoy! Suspect tried to flee scene; see video

By Antioch Police Department

While Police Officers have an affinity for donuts, I think we can all admit that not all donuts are created equal. On this occasion, Antioch Officers were dispatched to the Marina due to reports of a white Camaro doing donuts and then crashing into a light pole. If that wasn’t bad enough, the subject then attempted to flee the scene (see our post regarding leaving the scene of a collision).

As a result, the subject was arrested for reckless driving and a 30-day hold was placed on his vehicle (Though he wouldn’t have been able to drive away anyways). (See video)

While we are on the topic of reckless driving, sideshows continue to be a huge issue in the greater Bay Area and law enforcement remains committed to using the full extent of the law to stop people involved in such activity. In addition to having your vehicle towed, any driver participating in a sideshow can have their driver’s license suspended up to six months and be subject to arrest.

Sideshows are extremely dangerous and affect every driver on the road. We all share the road together and have an obligation to each other to drive responsibly.

Make better donut selections please, perhaps something with sprinkles. -6136 #drivesafe #donuts #antiochca



Share this:



Camaro donuts light pole crash 3 APD 011122





Camaro donuts light pole crash 2 APD 011122





Camaro donuts light pole crash 1 APD 011122

