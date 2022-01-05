Now that the holiday season has ended, residents need a way to dispose of their Christmas tree. The City of Antioch and Boy Scouts of America offer Antioch residents and businesses several Christmas Treecycling options listed below.

Drop off unflocked trees , in the designated areas at the Prewett Family Park parking lot on Lone Tree Way and at the Antioch Marina Overflow parking lot on L Street near W. Second. Please remove tree stands before drop-off. Boy Scouts: The Boy Scouts will collect Christmas trees Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 8 – 9, and Jan. 15 – 16, 2022, by prearrangement ONLY. Please email the Boy Scouts at troop153treepickup@gmail.com for details about when and where to have your tree collected. Donations of $10 or $1 per foot if taller than 8 feet for unflocked trees or $20 for flocked trees, payable to “BSA”, would be appreciated.

Questions? Call customer service at (925) 685-4711.

Important Reminders

Please remove lights, ornaments, tinsel, nails and stands from trees.

No plastic bags.

As part of our recycling program, flocked, painted, fireproofed or artificial trees are not accepted.

Flocked trees can be collected curbside for a fee of $40 per tree. Pickups must be scheduled in advance. Call (925) 685-4711. If cut to fit inside with the lid closed, flocked trees may be placed in the trash container at your complex.



Boy Scouts – Antioch Christmas Treecycling

