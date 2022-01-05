City, Boy Scouts offering Christmas “treecycling” in Antioch Jan. 8, 9, 15 & 16
Now that the holiday season has ended, residents need a way to dispose of their Christmas tree. The City of Antioch and Boy Scouts of America offer Antioch residents and businesses several Christmas Treecycling options listed below.
- Drop-off Locations: Drop off unflocked trees 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 8 - 9, and Jan. 15 - 16, 2022, in the designated areas at the Prewett Family Park parking lot on Lone Tree Way and at the Antioch Marina Overflow parking lot on L Street near W. Second. Please remove tree stands before drop-off.
- Boy Scouts: The Boy Scouts will collect Christmas trees Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 8 – 9, and Jan. 15 – 16, 2022, by prearrangement ONLY. Please email the Boy Scouts at troop153treepickup@gmail.com for details about when and where to have your tree collected. Donations of $10 or $1 per foot if taller than 8 feet for unflocked trees or $20 for flocked trees, payable to “BSA”, would be appreciated.
- Green Container: Place unflocked trees in green yard waste container. Branches must be 6 inches or less in diameter and 3 feet or less in length. Cut off treetop. Remove tree stand. Lid must be closed.
- Questions? Call customer service at (925) 685-4711.
Important Reminders
- Please remove lights, ornaments, tinsel, nails and stands from trees.
- No plastic bags.
- As part of our recycling program, flocked, painted, fireproofed or artificial trees are not accepted.
- Flocked trees can be collected curbside for a fee of $40 per tree. Pickups must be scheduled in advance. Call (925) 685-4711. If cut to fit inside with the lid closed, flocked trees may be placed in the trash container at your complex.
