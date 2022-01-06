Antioch Police arrest man for firing gun in attempt to get methadone clinic client to leave property

By Allen Payton

According to Antioch Police Corporal Colley, on Thursday afternoon, a client of the BAART methadone clinic located next to the 7-11 on Sunset Lane at Davison Drive went and sat on an air conditioning unit outside a residence on Rainier Lane. A resident told him to leave and went back inside the residence, grabbed a gun and shot it into the air. That man was arrested by Antioch Police for discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, brandishing a firearm and criminal threats.

No one was shot and there was no property damage, Colley added.



