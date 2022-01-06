«
Antioch Police arrest man for firing gun in attempt to get methadone clinic client to leave property

Antioch Police vehicles on the scene of the shooting on Rainier Lane at Davison Drive. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Photos by Antioch resident who chose to remain anonymous.

More Antioch Police vehicles near the scene of the shooting on Rainier Lane at Davison Drive on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

By Allen Payton

According to Antioch Police Corporal Colley, on Thursday afternoon, a client of the BAART methadone clinic located next to the 7-11 on Sunset Lane at Davison Drive went and sat on an air conditioning unit outside a residence on Rainier Lane. A resident told him to leave and went back inside the residence, grabbed a gun and shot it into the air. That man was arrested by Antioch Police for discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, brandishing a firearm and criminal threats.

No one was shot and there was no property damage, Colley added.

