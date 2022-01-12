«

Antioch MLK event postponed due to COVID-omicron surge

Due to the current Omicron surge, the Dr. King Celebration event scheduled to be held at Deer Valley High School’s Theater on Monday has been postponed.  Student submissions for the contest are being scored and winners will be announced next week.

It is our hope to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King during Black History Month.  More information will be shared once finalized.

Thank you for your flexibility and understanding.  The health and safety of our students, staff, volunteers, and guests are always our priority.

Velma Wilson, Event Organizer

 

