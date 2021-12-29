Two arrested for $2,500 alcohol theft from Antioch drug store Tuesday evening

Pittsburg Police help nab smash and grab suspects in getaway car

By Antioch Police Department

During the early hours of dusk, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, a pair of burglars entered a CVS store at 4028 Lone Tree Way, and used hammers to smash the glass to an alcohol display case, in what could be only described as an attempt to stock up for New Year’s Eve . As the suspects ransacked the cabinet, one of the wrongdoers was described as having a firearm in their waste band. The brazen pair of offenders amassed approximately $2,500 worth of alcohol and fled the area.

Luckily, an alert citizen captured pertinent details of the getaway vehicle and relayed that info to our circulating officers. Fortified with the relevant information provided by our stalwart Samaritan, officers located the vehicle as it headed into Pittsburg. With the assistance of our friends at Pittsburg PD , the suspects were safely detained and arrested.

After searching the escape vehicle, the stolen alcohol was located as was the described firearm and tools of their dastardly deed.

Thank you to the Pittsburg Police Department for always lending a helpful hand and a special thanks to our citizens that continue to be one of the largest contributors in the apprehension of those who commit crime.

Please be responsible this holiday season as we venture into the New Year.



Mask, gun, tools & alcohol recovered 12-28-21 APD





Suspect’s vehicle 12-28-21 APD

