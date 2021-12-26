Shoplifting suspect in Antioch arrested with help of K9 officer on Christmas

By Antioch Police Department

While you were enjoying your holiday, thought you’d like to know that a team of dedicated officers were patrolling the town day and night stopping Grinches in their tracks.

Earlier Christmas day, one such Grinch pulled out a knife while shoplifting alcohol and snacks from the 7-Eleven at Hillcrest and East Tregallas. The introduction of the knife turned this petty theft misdemeanor into a felony armed robbery. The employee got on the phone right away with 9-1-1 and spoke to one of our highly skilled dispatchers, who put the call out immediately. The employee obtained a great description, which allowed Officer Amiri and his faithful companion Canine Purcy to sniff him out quickly.

When officers contacted said Grinch, he did not want to give up right away, so they used de-escalation skills, and the presence of Canine Purcy to get him safely into handcuffs without any further malfeasance. It was off to the County Jail and our Blue Day Shift team handed the reins to our evening shift to watch over our fair city.

