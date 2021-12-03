«
City of Antioch launches storefront Facade Improvement Program

W. 2nd Street storefronts could benefit by the program. Herald file photo.

The City of Antioch has created a Façade Improvement Program (FIP). The program will provide building and business owners with an opportunity to improve their building’s storefront with a financial incentive. The FIP allows for improvements to signage, awnings, paint, and other storefront enhancements. Businesses will be able to apply for the program starting December 1st thru the Economic Development Department. Guidelines and applications are available now online.

For further information check out our website: https://www.antiochca.gov/economic-development/facade-improvement-program/

Please contact Economic Development Program Manager, Lizeht Zepeda  at econdevelopment@Antiochca.gov or by phone: (925) 779-7012 or (925) 779-6168.

