«
»

Be Exceptional to hold Winter Ball for those with special needs Dec. 10th in Brentwood

Offers classes at two locations in Antioch

Be Exceptional is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to provide recreational classes and social events for people facing developmental, physical, and emotional challenges.

They currently hold classes in the following three locations:

  • Elite Dance Center at 304 G St., Antioch
  • Antioch Community Center at 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch
  • Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., Brentwood

For more information visit their website.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Winter Ball


This entry was posted on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at 9:11 am and is filed under Community, Children & Families, Recreation, Youth. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

intermittently-semipurposive