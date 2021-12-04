Offers classes at two locations in Antioch

Be Exceptional is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to provide recreational classes and social events for people facing developmental, physical, and emotional challenges.

They currently hold classes in the following three locations:

Elite Dance Center at 304 G St., Antioch

Antioch Community Center at 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., Brentwood

For more information visit their website.



