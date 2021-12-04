Be Exceptional to hold Winter Ball for those with special needs Dec. 10th in Brentwood
Offers classes at two locations in Antioch
Be Exceptional is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to provide recreational classes and social events for people facing developmental, physical, and emotional challenges.
They currently hold classes in the following three locations:
- Elite Dance Center at 304 G St., Antioch
- Antioch Community Center at 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch
- Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., Brentwood
For more information visit their website.
