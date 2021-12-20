Antioch Police seek suspect in early Sunday morning fatal hit and run

By Sergeant Rob Green #3639, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On December 20,2021, at 12:13 AM, a citizen reported finding a male down in the middle of the street in the 1200 block of Sunset Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive 40-year-old male adult with major injuries. Officers performed life saving measures on the male, but the male was ultimately pronounced deceased. Based on preliminary investigations, it appears the male had been struck by a vehicle.

Antioch Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. This investigation is in the early stages and there is no further information to release at this time. There are no suspect or vehicle description, and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



