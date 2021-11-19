Three teens arrested in Antioch with $50,000 of stolen jewelry

Use bats and hammers for smash and grab robbery in Fairfield store; similar to jewelry store robbery at Sun Valley mall in Concord, Monday

By Fairfield Police Department

Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Division Recovers $50,000 worth of stolen jewelry. On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, around 2:10 pm, Fairfield Police Department Dispatch received calls regarding individuals entering a jewelry store at the Solano Town Center Mall and using bats and hammers to break the glass counter tops to steal jewelry. The suspects then fled the area. No one was injured during the incident.

Fairfield Police Department’s Investigation Division responded and took over the case. Through outstanding investigative work, the suspect vehicle was located in Antioch, California. 19-year-old, Dominick Desouza from Antioch was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on robbery charges. A 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male were also booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall. Investigations was able to recover $50,000 worth of stolen jewelry.

This case is still under investigation and no other information is being released at this time.

The robbery was similar to a smash and grab robbery of a Concord jewelry store at the Sun Valley Shopping Center on Monday, Nov. 15. Calls to the Fairfield Police Department asking if some of the recovered jewelry was from the Concord robbery were not responded to prior to publication time. (See related article)

Please check back later for any updates to this report.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



