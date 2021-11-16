Sneak Peek: Monica’s Riverview to finally open in Antioch next week

The latest addition to the new Rivertown Dining District

By Allen Payton

Finally! After much anticipation, the long-awaited Monica’s Riverview is opening.

It took eight months to get the equipment in due to the supply chain backup. But now they’re done and ready to open. They’re expecting to open the week of Thanksgiving as they’re finalizing their fire inspection.

Indoors they’ve pretty much left it the way you’ll remember it, only better. You’ll see the tables, booths and full servicv bar, as well as banquet room but with some serious upgrades.

Outdoors the new and improved Riverview has plenty of seating for COVID compliance.

Plus, they will have a bakery for tasty sweets like cinnamon rolls, pecan rolls, cookies, cakes and pies. It will also serve as the place for to go orders.

The barista bar will serve coffee from local roaster Big House Beans.

Another new feature at Monica’s Riverview is they will be open for daily breakfast – the only restaurant in Rivertown to offer it. If you’ve eaten at their Livermore location, you’ll know it’s delicious.

“You’ll be sure to enjoy the awesome views of the river, too,” said owner Monica Barajas. Thus the name, Riverview. Get it?

Antioch will now have two of the largest waterfront restaurants in the entire Delta.

“It will be the next restaurant in the new Rivertown Dining District which is open for business,” said developer Sean McCauley. “We’re looking for more quality restaurateurs to locate in Antioch’s historic downtown.”

Keeping the history and tradition alive as one of the oldest restaurants in Antioch and the region, Monica’s Riverview will prove to be the new destination for food, entertainment and fun with friends and family in East County.

Did I mention they’re serving breakfast?



