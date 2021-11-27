Saturday, November 27, 2021 is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Please join SBA and organizations across the country in supporting your local small businesses by shopping at a small business.

Each year, the merchants in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown celebrate Small Business Saturday, the first Saturday after Thanksgiving and invite shoppers to Shop Local. Shop Small. Shop Rivertown.

Antioch’s Rivertown and the new Rivertown Dining District are located in the area of the city between A Street and Auto Center Drive and north of West 10th Street to the river.

Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by SBA since 2011, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season. Historically, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $19.8 billion according to the 2020 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey commissioned by American Express. The survey also found that 97% of shoppers recognized the positive impact they can make by shopping small and 85% of them reported they also encouraged friends and family to Shop Small® as well.

The highly successful team of SBA, Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP), and American Express will be kicking off the 2021 holiday season by encouraging consumers to support our nation’s nearly 32 million independent businesses this Small Business Saturday and all holiday season long.



