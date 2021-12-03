Contra Costa County seeks applicants for five vacancies on Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in serving on its 20-member Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council (JJCC). The JJCC currently has the following five (5) vacancies:

At-Large Representative (3)

Community Based Organization Representative (2)

The Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council is a multiagency advisory body that informs the development and implementation of a countywide juvenile justice plan composed of several critical parts, including, but not limited to an assessment of existing law enforcement, probation, education, mental health, health, social services, drug and alcohol and youth services resources, which specifically target both at-promise as well as system-involved youth, and their families.

The JJCC will also coordinate on a countywide basis the work of those governmental and non-governmental organizations engaged in activities designed to reduce the incidence of juvenile crime and delinquency in the greater community, develop information and intelligence-sharing systems to ensure that county actions are fully coordinated, and provide data and appropriate outcome measures.

The Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council is composed of the following 20 members:

Ten (10) Ex‐Officio Members:

Chief Probation Officer, as Chair

District Attorney’s Office representative

Public Defender’s Office representative

Sheriff’s Office representative

Board of Supervisors’ representative

Employment and Human Services Department representative

Behavioral Health Services representative

Alcohol and Other Drugs Division representative

Public Health representative

Juvenile Justice Commission Chair

Ten (10) Additional Members, appointed by the Board of Supervisors, as follows:

City Police Department representative

County Office of Education or a School District representative

Four (4) At-Large members, residing or working within County of Contra Costa

Two (2) Community-Based Organization representatives

Two (2) At-Large youth, fourteen to twenty-five years old and residing or working within County of Contra Costa

Appointments to the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council will be for a term of two years. The JJCC meets monthly October through April, and bi-monthly the remainder of the year. Members have the option to serve on two (2) subcommittees that each currently meet on a monthly basis.

Applications will be due by 5 p.m. on December 3, 2021, and all timely applicants will be invited to the public interview process conducted by the Board of Supervisors’ Public Protection Committee: Supervisors Candace Andersen, District II, and Federal Glover, District V. This committee will then recommend a selection of applicants for Board of Supervisors to appoint to the Racial Justice Oversight Body.

Below is a complete timeline of this recruitment process to fill the five (5) vacant JJCC seats:

December 3: Final Day of the Application Period, due by 5:00 p.m.

December 16: Public Protection Committee Meeting: Interviews

January 11: Board of Supervisors Appointments

Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000 or by visiting the County webpage at www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418/. Completed applications should be emailed to ClerkoftheBoard@cob.cccounty.us. Applications can also be mailed to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office at 1025 Escobar Street, 1st Floor, Martinez, CA 94553.



Share this: