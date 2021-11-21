Antioch Community Foundation funds 30 local non-profits

Asks for more support

By Iris Archuleta

Hi, everybody. I wanted to share with you that this year alone the Antioch Community Foundation is funding over 30 non-profits that serve our community. Some examples are:

The Antioch Senior Center

Antioch Historical Museum and Sports Legends

Antioch Unified MLK Art and Essay Contest Scholarships

Family Justice Center

Renaissance Entrepreneur Center

Loaves and Fishes

Opportunity Junction

Cancer Support Center

Love Never Fails

Kiwanis of the Delta-Antioch

Antioch Rotary

It would really help the foundation if you’d support the effort to increase the capacity and impact of this important community resource.

Here is what would really help, although any amount would be appreciated.

One “Legacy” donor who will contribute $5,000; (Keith and I have made this donation and are proud to be a Legacy donor.)

Ten “Champions” who will donate $1,000 each; and

One hundred “Friends” who will donate $100 each.

Since 2018, Keith Archuleta, President and CEO of our company, Emerald HPC International, has been contracted to serve as Executive Director of the ACF, an independent 501c3 community foundation that has become a catalyst for positive community transformation and sustainability.

Under his leadership, the ACF is also helping to launch and build the Family Economic Opportunity Network, the Faith Service Network, and Antioch ACT – All Children Thrive by engaging faith organizations, community leaders, residents, nonprofit service providers, and foundation partners. Kindness, compassion, and cooperation are the hallmark of this work.

All donations should be paid by check and mailed directly to The Antioch Community Foundation at 4464 Lone Tree Way #603, Antioch California 94531, attention Keith Archuleta.

Should you have any questions regarding the Antioch Community Foundation or the application and award process, please contact Keith at 925-584-5944 or at keith@emeraldhpc.com.

Thanks, everybody!



