Illegal gun, weed seized from Richmond teen during traffic stop in Antioch

Illegal gun, marijuana and cash seized from the suspect. Photo by APD

By Antioch Police Department

Another illegal unregistered firearm seized by Officer Milner. Last night, March 6th, at around 6:50 pm Officer Milner stopped a vehicle near Days Inn on Auto Center Drive for several vehicle code violations. The driver was a 19-year-old male who lived in Richmond.

Officer Milner saw the pictured marijuana in plain view and knew the driver was under the age of 21, which is a violation of Health and Safety code 11357. Officer Milner searched the vehicle and the driver. The pictured firearm was in his possession, and he was arrested for various firearm related offenses.

Great work by Officer Milner.

APD PIO Ashley Crandell said they are not releasing the suspect’s identity.

We are hiring Police Trainees, Academy Students, Academy Graduates, and Laterals – if you want to help him make a difference in our community and cover him on traffic stops. We encourage you to visit our website, www.joinantiochpd.com to learn more.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.

