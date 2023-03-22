Antioch 8th grader named to Contra Costa 2023 Youth Hall of Fame

Jered E. Clark of Black Diamond Middle School to be honored by Supervisors during 29th annual César E. Chávez Commemorative Celebration April 4

By Kristi Jourdan, PIO, Contra Costa County Office of Communications & Media

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will honor César E. Chávez in a celebration recognizing his commitment to social justice and respect for human dignity. The 29th Annual César E. Chávez Commemorative Celebration will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, in Board Chambers at 1025 Escobar Street in Martinez. Community members can also join the event live on Contra Costa Television channels and the County’s website.

“We honor César E. Chávez and recognize his legacy of fighting injustice and improving the lives of farmworkers, their families, and their communities. We are inspired to commit ourselves to service to others,” said Board Chair Supervisor John Gioia. “We also recognize our 2023 Youth Hall of Fame awardees whose commitment to service and community are to be applauded and are the force moving forward Cesar Chavez’s legacy.”

The theme for this year’s celebration is Hope and Healing – Esperanza y Bienestar. The festival will feature keynote speaker Genoveva Garcia Calloway, community leader and former City of San Pablo Mayor and behavioral health professional, who will share her perspective on César E. Chávez’s legacy.

The event will include presentation of the 2023 Youth Hall of Fame Awards to students who make outstanding community contributions, live performances by Mariachi Monumental and Ballet Folklórico Netzahualcoyotl, and celebratory remarks from members of the Board of Supervisors.

Following are the County’s 2023 Youth Hall of Fame Awards winners:

High School Awardees:

Volunteerism: Frances Kellman-Lima, El Cerrito High School, 12th grade

Teamwork: Prisha Purohit, San Ramon Valley High School, 11th grade

Perseverance: Anayely Arreola Caldera, Liberty High School, 12th grade

Leadership & Civic Engagement: Anay Pant, Athenian School, 11th grade

Good Samaritan: Aria Capelli, Athenian School, 11th grade

Middle School Rising Stars:

Perseverance: Jered E. Clark, Black Diamond Middle School, 8th grade

Volunteerism Rising Star: Makenzie Lee-Foster, Visions in Education, 6th grade

Teamwork: Zihan Cherry Chou, Adams Middle School, 8th grade

Leadership & Civic Engagement Rising Star: Carter Considine, Head Royce, 9th grade

Good Samaritan: Gianna Baglieri, Rio Vista Elementary School, 3rd grade

The annual celebration honors the diversity and richness of our community. To learn more about the César E. Chávez Ceremony, visit https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/6039 on the Contra Costa County website. The community can also watch the event live online at www.contracosta.ca.gov/6086 or www.contracostatv.org. The celebration will broadcast live on Contra Costa Television channels: Comcast Cable 27, ATT/U-Verse 99, and Astound 32 & 1027.



