Celebrate Antioch Foundation announces 2023 Rivertown Events

Celebrate Antioch Foundation and the Rivertown Merchants announces their 2023 list of events in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown in beginning in April. Some events will be hosted by or with other community partners. Download, print and post this flier on your refrigerator or save it in your phone’s photo album and add the list below to your calendar as reminders! To participate or for more information visit www.celebrateantioch.org or www.facebook.com/antiochrivertown.

2023 Celebrate Antioch Events

April 8 – Easter Egg Hunt – Rivertown Merchants

April 22 – Keep Antioch Beautiful – Antioch Parks & Rec Department

May 13 – Rivertown Wine Walk & Artisan Fair – Celebrate Antioch Foundation

June 17-19 – Juneteenth Celebration – DVG/Celebrate Antioch Foundation

June 18 – Father's Day Car Show – Celebrate Antioch Foundation

August 19 – Hot August Cruise Night/Movie at El Campanil Theatre – Celebrate Antioch Foundation/El Campanil Theatre

September 9 – Rivertown Peddler's Faire – Celebrate Antioch Foundation

October 7 – Fall Fest/BBQ Cook-Off – Celebrate Antioch Foundation

October 28 -Rivertown Trunk or Treating Car Show – Hot Rods 4 Paws/Celebrate Antioch Foundation

November 11 – Veteran's Parade – DVG – Delta Veteran's Group

November 25 – Small Business Saturday – Rivertown Merchants

December 2 – Holiday Sip & Shop Craft Fair – Celebrate Antioch Foundation



2023 Rivertown Events CAF

