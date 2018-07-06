Man struck by car in Antioch, Thursday night

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Field Services Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 9:50 pm, Antioch Police officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision in the 3200 block of Lone Tree Way. Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive male pedestrian laying in the roadway after being struck by a passing truck.

Medical personnel arrived shortly after and began treating the male.

The male was immediately transported to an area hospital with major injuries. His condition is not known at this time. The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



