County hosts drive-thru drop offs for vote-by-mail ballots

Contra Costa voters will have one more quick and easy way to return their vote-by-mail ballots on Election Day.

The Contra Costa Elections Division is hosting a drive-thru ballot drop off site outside of its office, located at 555 Escobar Street in Martinez. The drive-thru will be located along northbound Alhambra Avenue, just north of Escobar.

The drive-thru will be open 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Monday, and 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on Tuesday.

The goal of the drive-thru is that drivers won’t have to get out of their car or find a parking spot.

Contra Costa Elections also offers a drive-thru from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on Election Day in the Rossmoor area of Walnut Creek. The drive-thru is located at 1001 Golden Rain Drive.

Additionally, vote-by-mail voters can continue to drop off their ballots at County drop-off boxes at all 19 city hall buildings, select branches of the Contra Costa Library and outside the County Administration building on 651 Pine Street, Martinez.

For more information, visit www.cocovote.us.



