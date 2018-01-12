Tickets still available for Pete & Peter Michael Escovedo & their Latin Jazz Orchestra at Southern Cafe in Antioch Saturday night

The Southern Cafe in Antioch, Ca

Proudly presents Pete Escovedo and his Latin Jazz Band

Featuring Peter Michael Escovedo

Saturday January 13, 2018

Two Shows: 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm • Doors open at 5:30 pm

General Seating: $40.00 / Preferred Seating $50.00 / VIP Seating $60.00

Two Item Minimun per person (drinks or drinks & dinner)

Information: (510) 708-2013, (925) 754-1172 or prbellsoutherncafe@gmail.com

Online tickets:pescovedo.eventbrite.com

Pete Escovedo Bio

Legendary Percussionist Pete Escovedo is an artist who broke down the barriers between Smooth Jazz, Salsa, Latin Jazz and contemporary music. His name has been synonymous in the music industry for more than 50 years. Born in Pittsburg, CA Pete is known worldwide for his live performances, session work and solo albums.

As a young boy he would sit on the steps of nightclubs and watch musicians play. Music became his outlet. When he was 15 years old he began to also sketch and paint on wood or cardboard. Anything he could get his hands on, he would start to draw.

Pete did not know that his love for music and art combined would change his life forever. And this is how it began.

With his two brothers, Pete formed Escovedo Bros Latin Jazz Sextet, before Carlos Santana hired Pete and Coke Escovedo for his group. He led the 14–24 piece Latin big band Azteca.

He is the father of musicians Sheila Escovedo (Sheila E.), Peter Michael Escovedo, and Juan Escovedo; and dancer, manager and promoter Zina Escovedo. His brothers are fellow recording artists Alejandro Escovedo, Coke Escovedo, Javier Escovedo (The Zeros), Bobby Escovedo, and Mario Escovedo (The Dragons). He is the biological grandfather of Nicole Richie, daughter of son Peter Michael Escovedo.

Escovedo participated in the San Francisco music scene for several decades. In 2002, he appeared on the “By the Hand of the Father” episode of the PBS series Austin City Limits.

In 2014, he and his sons Peter and Juan were invited by producer Gerry Gallagher to record with El Chicano, Alphonse Mouzon, Brian Auger, Alex Ligertwood, Ray Parker Jr., Vikki Carr, Salvador Santana, Marcos J. Reyes, Lenny Castro, Siedah Garrett, Walfredo Reyes Jr., Jessy J, and David Paich.



