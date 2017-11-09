BART Board to hear from public on Antioch extension ride costs and parking fees, Nov 16 & Dec 7
By Joel Keller, District 2 Director, Bay Area Rapid Transit District
The BART Board will consider both BART to Antioch fares and BART to Antioch parking fees at a public hearing on November 16th meeting. On December 7th, the Board will be asked to approve the BART to Antioch fares and parking fees.
The proposal will extend BART’s distance-based fare structure for the Pittsburg Center Station and the Antioch station, resulting in a 15 cent increase at Pittsburg Center and an 80 cent increase at Antioch.
Sample BART to Antioch Fares:
Pittsburg/Bay Point to Embarcadero: $6.70
Pittsburg Center to Embarcadero: $6.85
Antioch to Embarcadero: $7.50
There will be 262 parking spaces on Bliss Avenue near Railroad Avenue serving the Pittsburg Center Station and 1012 parking spaces at the Antioch Station.
The parking fees are proposed to be effective upon commencement of operation of the Pittsburg Center and Antioch stations as follows:
Daily Fee Parking: $3.00 per day
Permit Fee Parking:
Monthly Reserved Permit: $105 per month
Single Day Reserved Permit: $6.00 per day
Airport/Long-Term Permit: $7.00 per day
Your opinion is valued and you can contact me directly at Joel.Keller@bart.gov or 510-915-7925 or you can let the entire Board know your thoughts by emailing BoardOfDirectors@BART.gov or calling 510-464-6095.
District 2 includes Antioch, Brentwood, Oakley, Pittsburg and portions of Concord and unincorporated Contra Costa County.
the attachments to this post:
Just make it free.
It costs more per day to get a monthly reserved permit than it does just to pay the daily fee. You would think those who utilize BART everyday would be get a little break.