«

Antioch Police talk man out of jumping off Highway 4 overpass

Man sits on Highway 4 overpass above Somersville Road on Monday afternoon. Photos by Antioch Police

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Antioch police officers responded to Highway 4 at the Somersville Road overpass to assist with a distraught man who was threatening to jump. Officer Leon Mendes, a trained hostage and crisis negotiator, responded and after several minutes of interacting with the man, was able to talk the subject out of jumping.

The man was detained on the freeway by officers and sent to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. We thank anyone, who was briefly inconvenienced, for their patience while we worked to safely resolve this potentially difficult situation. There were fortunately no injuries resulting from this incident to the man involved or any of the involved officers.

 

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Man in ambulance


man on overpass


This entry was posted on Monday, August 21st, 2017 at 11:11 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply