Antioch Police talk man out of jumping off Highway 4 overpass

Antioch police officers responded to Highway 4 at the Somersville Road overpass to assist with a distraught man who was threatening to jump. Officer Leon Mendes, a trained hostage and crisis negotiator, responded and after several minutes of interacting with the man, was able to talk the subject out of jumping.

The man was detained on the freeway by officers and sent to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. We thank anyone, who was briefly inconvenienced, for their patience while we worked to safely resolve this potentially difficult situation. There were fortunately no injuries resulting from this incident to the man involved or any of the involved officers.



Man in ambulance





man on overpass

