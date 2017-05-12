Tammany Brooks hired as Antioch’s new Chief of Police

It was announced today, that Antioch City Manager, Ron Bernal, named Tammany Brooks as the Antioch Chief of Police effective May 14, 2017. Brooks has been serving in the capacity of Interim Chief since the retirement of former Chief Allan Cantando.

Chief Brooks has been a dedicated member of the Antioch Police Department for 22 years. Bernal noted that as an Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain, Brooks has served in virtually every capacity within the Department, emphasizing that this appointment is critical to Antioch’s continued growth and success.

“Chief Brooks is the right person and has what it takes to successfully lead the talented men and women of the Antioch Police Department. With over 20 years of loyal service to the City, he has proven himself as a team player who is committed to taking an outstanding department and making it even better,” Bernal said. “His integrity and no nonsense approach to the job are just two of the reasons Chief Brooks is so highly respected among his peers and the community. Elevating Chief Brooks from within our own ranks is a testimony to the quality of personnel we have within our own ranks. Rising up from humble beginnings, Chief Brooks epitomizes what can happen through hard work, commitment and the pursuit of excellence.”

Chief Brooks is also the City’s first African American Police Chief.

Brooks holds a Masters Degree in Leadership, as well as being a graduate of distinguished law enforcement programs, including the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP) of Boston and the FBI National Academy.

In his online message to the community on the Antioch Police Department webpage, following his appointment as Interim Police Chief last month, Brooks wrote:

It is my firm belief that the best way to improve the quality of life and make Antioch a safe and thriving community for all is through a collaborative partnership with the citizens who live, work, and play in this great city. While I am extremely proud and confident in the abilities of all the members of this department, I realize that in order to truly bring about positive, long-term results, the police department cannot do it alone. As President John F. Kennedy said, “The level of crime in a city is in direct proportion to the will of its citizens and law enforcement officers who tolerate it.” We need your help. One of my goals is to enhance the level of communication between the Department and the community. This partnership is not an option for me…it must remain a reality. Together, we are a stronger body with a shared vision and mutual desire to make positive and real changes that reflect the true values of our remarkable community.



Tammany Brooks

