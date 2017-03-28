Young Antioch man killed after being hit by three cars on I-680 in Pleasant Hill, Saturday morning, identified

On Saturday morning, March 25, at around 4:40am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a hit and run traffic collision on northbound I-680 south of Monument Blvd. Upon CHP and emergency personnel arrival it was determined a pedestrian (19-year-old male from Antioch) was struck by three vehicles. The first vehicle to strike the pedestrian left the scene.

The first vehicle to strike the pedestrian was described as possibly being a white Acura Integra. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision. On Monday, the victim was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner as Dyshon Douglas.

In the initial investigation, it appears that the pedestrian was standing in the lanes of northbound I-680 just south of Monument Blvd. It appears as though a white colored sedan collided with the pedestrian and continued northbound on I-680. Immediately after the initial collision the pedestrian was struck by an Audi SUV (driven by a 29-year-old male from Oakley) and a Toyota Corolla (driven by a 22-year-old female from Concord). The drivers of the Audi and Toyota stopped on scene and provided statements to officers.

At this time alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision. This collision is still under investigation and if anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, please contact Officer Mitchell at Contra Costa CHP (925) 646-4980.



