Antioch Police calls for service highlights as published in Assistant City Manager Ron Bernal’s Weekly Report dated February 3, 2017 and provided by Chief of Police Allan Cantando.

Time Period: 01/26/17 00:00:00 – 02/01/17 23:59:59

Number of Calls for Service: 1,726

Number of Case Reports: 301

Number of Arrests: 87

Felony: 33

Misdemeanor: 54

Arrests with DUI charge: 7

The data is based upon unaudited CAD/RMS data at time of report generation.

·2/1/17 at 9:33 pm, an officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a newer model Toyota Camry with paper plates. The vehicle was heading westbound on Rossi Ave. and rolled through the stop sign at the intersection of Lindberg St. The officer contacted the driver, 28 year old Gregory Banks, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The officer conducted a VIN check on the vehicle and found it to be reported stolen out of San Rafael. Banks denied knowing the vehicle was stolen and provided officers with a false name . After Banks was taken to County Jail, his true name was learned. Banks was booked into County Jail for vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and giving false information to a peace officer.

·1/31/17 at 3:38 pm, officers were dispatched to a residence on W. 8 th St. for a civil matter . Officers contacted 57 year old Raymond Fregosi who had an outstanding warrant. He was placed under arrest, issued a Promise to Appear with a new court date and released at the scene.

Anderson was arrested and booked into County Jail. ·1/26/17 at 10:16 am, officers were dispatched to Starbucks on A St. for a subject possibly smoking drugs in the bathroom. Officers made contact with 25 year old Rashida Hardy who was found to be under the influence of drugs and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Hardy was arrested and booked in the County Jail for being under the influence of a controlled substance.



