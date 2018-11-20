Antioch driver suspected of causing fatal DUI crash on Highway 4 Monday night

Takes life of teenager

By CHP-Contra Costa

Monday night at about 9:28pm, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a three-vehicle collision at Highway 4 eastbound at Willow Pass Road in Concord. Upon CHP and emergency personnel arrival, three vehicles were located at the scene (a Chevrolet Chevelle, a Nissan Sedan, and a Mitsubishi Lancer) and tragically the driver of the Mitsubishi (19-year-old male) was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet sustained major injuries and was determined to be under the influence and later arrested. The driver of the Nissan had only minor injuries and did not go to the hospital. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of identity of the deceased driver. Please direct inquires to them.

In the initial investigation, it appears that the driver of the Chevrolet (Willie David Hamlin, DOB-12/25/1971, from Antioch) was traveling eastbound on Highway 4 at a high rate of speed approaching Willow Pass Road in Concord. He veered his vehicle to the right and crashed into the metal guard rail to the right of the roadway. Then he allowed his vehicle to veer back into the lanes of traffic and collided with the Nissan, but only caused minor damage. He then continued across the lanes towards the #1 lane where he collided in a broadside manner into the Mitsubishi with the 19-year-old driver, subsequently killing him. The 44-year-old driver of the Nissan only sustained minor injuries and was able to walk away. Hamlin suffered major injuries (but not life threatening) and was transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek. While there, CHP conducted a DUI investigation and he was subsequently placed under arrest for FELONY DUI and GROSS VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER. Due to Hamlin’s injuries, he remains at the hospital for treatment but upon his release, CHP will take him into custody and book him into the county jail. His release from the hospital at this time is unknown.

This collision is still under investigation and if anyone witnessed it or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980. Thank you.

Unfortunately, this is another reminder of the carnage and impact that DUI driving can cause and to know that impaired driving is 100% preventable, 100% of the time is even more disastrous. Please never drive impaired.



Share this:



CHP News Alert

