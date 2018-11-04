«
Three high-achieving Antioch students at UC Merced recognized as Chancellor’s Scholars

MERCED, Calif. — The University of California, Merced, has announced the students who have been recognized as prestigious Chancellor’s Scholars. The recipients have exemplified outstanding work in the classroom, finishing with a 3.5 grade-point average or higher in both the fall and spring semesters of the 2017-2018 school year.

Chancellor’s Scholars recipients from Antioch include: Ahmed Alhag, a junior Engineering major; Harweese Marshall, a freshman Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts major; and Ryanjit Virk, a junior Natural Sciences major.

More than 750 students – the top 10 percent of the university’s student body – were honored at the Oct. 20 ceremony. Honorees received a Chancellor’s Scholars pin, personalized certificate and individual photo with Chancellor Dorothy Leland.

