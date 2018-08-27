Runners and volunteers are needed to participate in the 7th Annual Delta Harvest Run in Brentwood on Sunday, Sept. 9. 100% of the net proceeds goes to the Delta Realtors Community Service Foundation. The DRCSF is a non-profit organization run by local Realtors and affiliates. Since its establishment in 2005, the DRCSF has been offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors at each of the high schools from Pittsburg to Discovery Bay. It is estimated that the Foundation has awarded over $100,000 in high school scholarships since its inception. In addition to scholarships, the Foundation consistently donates money to local food banks, Community Chests, Homeless Shelters, and other charitable organizations in East Contra Costa County.

The Delta Harvest Run offers a half marathon, 10K, 5k and a 1-Mile Family Fun Run. The DHR begins and ends at the beautiful City Park in down town Brentwood at the corner of Oak and 2nd Streets. The flat route meanders thru the tree lined city streets and on the peaceful and scenic Marsh Creek trail. The run is facilitated by a professional race and timing company. All participants will receive a finishers metal, a t-shirt, a goodie bag and snacks at the finish line.

The half marathon begins at 7:00 a.m., with a prerace warm-up lead by a professional instructor prior to race time. The awards ceremony will take place at The City Park immediately following the race.

For more information about the run or to registration as a runner or a volunteer go to the website at http://www.deltaharvestrun.com/. You can also call the co-race director Patti Shaner at (925) 584-1614.

Applications for scholarships will be available at each of the high school career centers by early December. Interested seniors can also call Tonia at the Delta Associate of Realtors at (925) 757-8283 to receive an application. The Delta Realtors Community Service Foundation is proud to support our community.



Delta Harvest Run flyer

