Antioch’s final free Summer Concert by the River is a “Long Time” coming

Boston tribute band Long Time is the headliner for Antioch’s final, free concert of the summer at Waldie Plaza in historic, downtown Rivertown. Saturday’s concert begins at 6:00 pm; Long Time will play until 8:00pm. The “Sunset Suppers” food trucks open at 5:00 pm and local restaurants are also available for meals and snacks. Bring your lawn chair, blanket, and energy to Waldie Plaza Saturday night for something that is “more than a feeling,” it’s a great night for a rockin’ good time.

“Concerts by the River” is a free summer program that gives families and friends a relaxing time by the river; taking in summer sunsets and grooving to the music. The 2018 “Concerts by the River” was made possible by the City of Antioch with support from Foodie Crew.

Waldie Plaza is located across from City Hall on Second Street. There is plenty of free parking throughout downtown. Adding a dinner from local restaurants or the food trucks makes it the perfect staycation night in Antioch.

To learn more about the 2018 Concerts by the River, please call 925-776-3050 or visit the City’s website at http://www.ci.antioch.ca.us



