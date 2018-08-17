«
»

Antioch’s final free Summer Concert by the River is a “Long Time” coming

Boston tribute band Long Time is the headliner for Antioch’s final, free concert of the summer at Waldie Plaza in historic, downtown Rivertown.  Saturday’s concert begins at 6:00 pm; Long Time will play until 8:00pm.  The “Sunset Suppers” food trucks open at 5:00 pm and local restaurants are also available for meals and snacks.  Bring your lawn chair, blanket, and energy to Waldie Plaza Saturday night for something that is “more than a feeling,” it’s a great night for a rockin’ good time.

“Concerts by the River” is a free summer program that gives families and friends a relaxing time by the river; taking in summer sunsets and grooving to the music. The 2018 “Concerts by the River” was made possible by the City of Antioch with support from Foodie Crew.

Waldie Plaza is located across from City Hall on Second Street. There is plenty of free parking throughout downtown.  Adding a dinner from local restaurants or the food trucks makes it the perfect staycation night in Antioch.

To learn more about the 2018 Concerts by the River, please call 925-776-3050 or visit the City’s website at http://www.ci.antioch.ca.us

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Long Time photo


This entry was posted on Friday, August 17th, 2018 at 11:47 am and is filed under Community, Arts & Entertainment, Rivertown. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply