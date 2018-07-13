Antioch City Clerk announces council elections schedule

By Arne Simonsen, Antioch City Clerk

Notice is hereby that a General Municipal Election will be held in the City of Antioch on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, for the following officers:

Two (2) Councilmembers – Term of two (2) years for each office (Ordinance 2141-C-S).

A nominee must be a registered voter residing within the City. Nomination petitions may be obtained from the City Clerk, located at 200 H Street, Antioch, CA, commencing on July 16, 2018, the 113th day before the election and shall be filed with the City Clerk in person no later than 5:00 P.M., August 10, 2018, the 88th day before the election.

Candidates may submit a candidate statement 250 words in length. Statements must be submitted in block form; standard upper and lower-case words.

Candidates are encouraged to call the City Clerk (779-7008) to make an appointment as the process to take out nomination papers takes about 30 minutes.

So far, the only announced candidate is former Antioch School Board Trustee Joy Motts. (See related article). Neither incumbent up for election, Council Members Tony Tiscareno nor Lori Ogorchock have announced they are running for reelection, although both participated in the July 4th parade.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



