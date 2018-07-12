Antioch driver strikes, kills Concord bicyclist in Concord early Wednesday morning

By Sergeant Adam Hart, Concord Police Traffic Bureau

On Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 12:05 AM the Concord Police Department received a call regarding an auto vs. bicyclist collision on San Miguel Rd. near Systron Dr. Officers arrived on-scene along with medical personnel from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The bicyclist was identified as a 60-year-old male from Concord. The identity of the deceased bicyclist is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin by the Contra Costa County Office of the Coroner.

The driver of the vehicle is a 57-year-old male from Antioch. He remained at the scene and was the caller who called in the collision. He is cooperating with the investigation. He was not injured during the collision.

Alcohol/drugs are not believed to be a factor in this collision at this time.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Preliminary investigation has revealed that both the vehicle and the bicyclist were travelling south on San Miguel Rd. at the time of the collision.

San Miguel Rd. between Systron Dr. and the entrance to 1080 San Miguel Rd. was closed for approximately 3.5 hours to perform roadway measurements, collect evidence, and conduct the investigation.

Additional details are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Lawrence at (925) 671-5097.



