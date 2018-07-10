Antioch Police arrest suspect in last week’s double murder, DA files charges

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

In the early morning hours of July 5th, Milan Rose Ardoin and her mother Valinda Rose Scott were shot by an unknown suspect. Ardoin, age 28, succumbed to her injuries at the scene and Scott, age 55, was transported to a local area hospital. While undergoing life-saving measures, Scott also succumbed to her injuries.

During the investigation Dontay Williams (35-years-old) was identified as a suspect in this case. Antioch Police Department investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Williams on Friday, July 6. Several days later Williams was located by the Oakland Police Department in the City of Oakland and was placed under arrest for the warrant. On Tuesday, July 10, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed two counts of murder against Williams.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator, Detective Bledsoe, at (925) 779-6884, or the Antioch Police Department at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: