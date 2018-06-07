Three-car multiple injury accident in Antioch caused by Oakley DUI driver Wednesday morning

By Sergeant James Stenger 3604 Field Services Bureau

On June 6, 2018 at approximately 8:14 AM, Antioch Patrol and Traffic Officers responded to E. 18th Street near Viera Avenue for a three-car vehicle collision. It was determined that a 27-year-old Oakley man was travelling at a high rate of speed eastbound on E. 18th Street and rear ended an SUV that had just pulled from northbound Viera Avenue onto eastbound E. 18th Street. This caused the SUV to overturn several times.

A third vehicle was struck by the SUV as it was overturning. A 52-year-old female and 30-year-old female, both from Antioch in the SUV were transported to a local hospital for complaint of pain. A five-year-old Antioch boy from the third vehicle was transported via a Reach Helicopter to an area children’s hospital for precautionary measures. The 32-year-old female guardian of the five-year-old, also of Antioch was transported to the hospital with the child with complaint of pain. The 27-year-old male was suspected of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. He was transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures and will be arrested for DUI after being medically cleared.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



