Antioch Water Park honors military with free admission on Memorial Day

All active and retired military personnel with a current identification are invited to enjoy FREE ADMISSION at the Antioch Water Park on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, 2018. The Antioch Water Park is located at 4701 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, at Prewett Family Park. The park opens at 11:00am on Memorial Day and closes at 6:00pm.

The admission rate for family members and friends is only $16.00 per person and guests enjoy all the attractions at no additional charge.

The Antioch Water Park offers a unique family summer experience and creates life-long memories. There are five slides and five pools including a sport pool with obstacle course, a spray park for young children, picnic areas, shade trees, table tennis, and more.

To learn more about the Antioch Water Park please call 925-776-3070 or visit the City’s website at http://www.ci.antioch.ca.us/CitySvcs/Prewett/

The City of Antioch thanks all residents serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.



