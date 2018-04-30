Police arrest suspect in stabbing of runaway boy in Antioch early Monday morning

By Sgt. William Dee, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau – Patrol

Officers were dispatched to the area behind the Antioch Library for a report of a possible stabbing. Passerby’s stated they heard a subject moaning on the ground in the area. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male bleeding heavily from the face and arms. Officers immediately called medical personnel to the scene, and the victim was able to provide a brief description of the subject who attacked him. The juvenile was determined to be listed as a runaway.

An area check was conducted, and a suspect was located in the area of the crime scene. He was detained by officers and evidence of the crime was located. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for the felony assault.

The juvenile was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable, but critical condition. This incident is still under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



