Three-car accident in Antioch Tuesday night sends four to the hospital

By Sergeant Matthew Koch, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 5:57 pm, Antioch officers responded with medical personnel for a reported vehicle accident located on E. 18th Street near Hargrove Street. Upon arrival, it was determined a silver BMW traveled southbound on Hargrove Street made a westbound turn onto E. 18th Street. A green Honda was traveling westbound on E. 18th Street and collided into the BMW. The Honda was occupied by a 52-year-old female driver and an 8-year-old male passenger. As a result of this collision, the Honda traveled across the median and into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of E.18th Street. The Honda then collided into a Toyota mini-van, occupied by a 27-year-old female driver and a 9-year-old female juvenile passenger.

The occupants from the Honda had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both occupants from the Honda and Toyota mini-van were taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained from the collision. One of the occupants suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.



