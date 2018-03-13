Deputy DA’s endorse Graves for Contra Costa District Attorney

The Contra Costa County District Attorneys’ Association endorses Paul Graves for District Attorney. Delivering the news, Association President Aron DeFerrari noted “Paul has the experience and integrity Contra Costa deserves in its next District Attorney.”

Stephanie Kang, a DAs’ Association Board Member, noted “Paul Graves is exactly the type of person who should be leading the change and reforms Contra Costa needs. Paul Graves had the courage and leadership to stand up against Mark Peterson’s misconduct and run against him even though taking a stand risked Paul’s career.”

Lauren Whalen, another Association Board Member, and lifelong Contra Costa County resident, said “Paul’s actions put Contra Costa first and we know he’ll continue to do so as District Attorney.”

Steve Bolen, an Association Board Member noted “Our prosecutors are eager for change. We embrace the idea of a fresh start and the possibilities it offers. Most importantly, we care about the safety of the residents and communities we serve. We know Paul Graves puts public safety above politics, that’s what matters to us.”

The people of Contra Costa deserve an experienced, trusted prosecutor who can provide the leadership needed to keep our communities safe. Paul Graves alone offers both that experience and integrity. He should be Contra Costa’s next District Attorney.



