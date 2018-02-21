Antioch Chamber to honor winners of 2017 Citizen, Business, Youth, Veteran, Non-Profit awards at Inaugural Gala March 9

Tickets for awards dinner available

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2017 Gala Award winners:

Citizen of the Year – Most Impact – Sandra Kelly

Citizen of the Year – Lifetime Achievement – Jim Bocci

Small Business of the Year – SERVPRO of Antioch

Large Business of the Year – Somersville Towne Center

Youth of the Year – Shagoofa Khan (winner), Sydney Palmer (runner-up)

Veteran of the Year – U.S. Navy, Vietnam Veteran and Antioch American Legion Commander Paul Scannell

Non-Profit of the Year – Antioch VFW

Chamber Ambassador of the Year – Denise Baquing

The winners will be honored at the Chamber’s Gala Award dinner on Friday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lone Tree Golf & Event Center, 4800 Golf Course Road in Antioch.

Posthumous recognition will be given to Linda Fredrickson in recognition of her commitment to, and betterment of the Antioch community.

Gala tickets can be purchased online at www.antiochchamber.com, by calling 925.757.1800, or emailing frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com.

Read more about the winners in the March issue of the Herald.



