Food Truck Thursdays return to Antioch in March

The Foodie Crew and the City of Antioch Recreation Department is thrilled to announce that Food Truck Thursdays is returning to Antioch. Our official kick off date will be Thursday, March 15th and we anticipate another fun and exciting season, bringing you 6-8 gourmet food and dessert trucks every Thursday from 5:00-9:00 p.m. until October 25th. In addition to the array of trucks, we also will have the well-known Lucky 13 Beer & Wine Truck keeping you refreshed with an assortment of craft beers and wines. Food Truck Thursdays will once again take place at the Antioch Community Center and Water Park parking lot located at: 4703 Lone Tree Way Antioch, CA 94531.

We’re excited to be bringing an extensive lineup of trucks serving many different global flavors each week. The Food Trucks will be rotated weekly, fulfilling all the different food cravings you may have. We will be posting the Food Truck lineup on a weekly basis, so make sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated: @foodiecrewsf.

Food Truck Thursdays is a kid, family, and pet friendly community event with FREE admission. In addition to all of the delicious food and beverages; we will also have giant family friendly games, face painting on certain days and music…with occasional live music performances and DJ’s.



