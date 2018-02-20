Antioch resident launches effort to raise funds to buy and train one police dog

Dear Editor:

I understand how busy you are and appreciate the time you take to read this note, people can truly make a difference when they want to!

I know most people would want to help someone if they could, it’s who we are. I am committed to helping and I want you to hear about what I’m doing. K9 Officers (dogs) are vitally important in today’s police work. Look at some of these facts:

K9 officers (dogs) have been used in law enforcement for centuries! They can perform a wide range of duties and services that even their human counterparts can’t accomplish.

A Police K9 office has an average career of 6 to 8 years.

A K9 can differentiate between identical twins.

A dog team can search an area 50 times faster than a human and can smell up to 500,000 times better with a much-enhanced degree of certainty. A dog could smell a teaspoon of sugar in a million gallons of water.

A Police Dog Can Smell A Human Buried Up To 12 Feet Underground

K9 Officers Keep Billions of Dollars of Drugs Off Our Streets. On June 25, 2014, IOL News reported that one of the biggest drug busts of all time was performed by a K9 Unit.

K9 Dog Training Takes Approximately 10 Weeks

K9 Officers Perform Tracking, Narcotic Detection, Explosives Detection, Cadaver Detection, And Public Enforcement

Recently, K9s Have Been Trained to Sniff Out Electronics Like Hard Drives, Thumb Drives, And Other Pieces of Technology to Find Illegal Data

Each Police Dog Costs Approximately $20,000 to Obtain and Train. This does not include security vests. (Bullet proof vests). These can cost as much as $8,000. per K9 officer.

These dogs are a very valuable asset to any and all police departments. Some departments have a very robust program, and some are trying to get their program up and running.

Funding for police departments is not enough for all the needs and for what we, the public, ask police departments to do for us.

So, what does this have to do with you? Help with these dogs is needed. Please read this article: https://www.mercurynews.com/2014/12/31/antioch-famed-police-k9-thor-passes-away/

During my training through a condensed police academy, I became aware of how much these K9 officers help a police department to protect and serve us, the public. Increasing the amount of working K9 officers WILL make a difference.

I have committed to purchase and train a new K9 and I’m asking you to join me in making this happen. Yes, donations are needed. Large or small, all will help. YOU can, save a life. YOU can find a missing child. YOU can, arrest a dangerous criminal.

You want to help? Great! By following this link https://www.gofundme.com/k9-purchase-antioch-police-dept by donating, you can make a difference! I appreciate all of you for being willing to partner with me in this very important fundraising need. My goal is to raise $28,000. and all money received from the GoFundMe Page will be donated. PLEASE DONATE.

Tim McCall

Antioch



