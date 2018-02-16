Stage Right to hold auditions for “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” play in Antioch

Stage Right Conservatory Theatre will hold auditions for “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on March 5th and 6th at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center, 213 F Street in Antioch. This classic tale of Charlie Bucket on his adventurous tour of Willy Wonka’s world-famous chocolate factory is based on the book by Roald Dahl and produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Co. Directed by Rio Teixeira, there are many great roles available for actors ages 8-18. No experience is necessary.

To receive your audition time, you must register online at www.srctgrp.org. Performance dates will be April 20th, 21st, 22nd, 27th, 28th & 29th. There is a $75 participation fee if cast. For more audition and show information call (925) 216-4613.



Charlie & the Chocolate Factory

