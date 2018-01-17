UPDATE: Pittsburg man arrested, 4-year-old girl dies from stolen vehicle collision in Antioch Wednesday

The suspect who drove a stolen vehicle that collided into another vehicle on Somersville Road in Antioch was arrested. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility after being interviewed by detectives. (See news footage of the scene on the ABC7 website, here.)

He is identified as 23-year-old Noe Saucedo of Pittsburg. He was booked on one count of murder and two counts of felony evading. He is being held in lieu of $1,050,000 bail.

This afternoon a 4-year-old girl who was injured in the collision was pronounced deceased at the hospital. She is not being identified.

The investigation into this collision is ongoing. Earlier, the countywide officer-involved protocol was invoked. The investigation is being handled by the D.A.’s Office, Office of the Sheriff, California Highway Patrol, and Antioch PD.

At about 12:47 this afternoon, the Office of the Sheriff received information of a stolen vehicle in Pittsburg. A Deputy Sheriff spotted the stolen vehicle, a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Bailey Road. The Deputy followed the vehicle as it headed eastbound on Highway 4. The Deputy did not activate the emergency lights on his vehicle.

As the suspect took the Somersville Road exit, he immediately accelerated at a high rate of speed. The Deputy then activated the emergency lights on his vehicle. Moments later, the suspect vehicle went through a red light at Somersville Road and collided into a Ford F-150 that was heading southbound.

Three people, including two children, were injured in the F-150. A 2-year-old and her mother remain in the hospital.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.