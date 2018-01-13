County offers “Destination Wedding” location this Valentine’s Day

Couples can get married at the historic John Muir House by Clerk-Recorder officiants

Get hitched in style this year! The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder office is offering a special venue for couples who wish to exchange wedding vows at a special location on Valentine’s Day.

The Clerk-Recorder Division, in partnership with the National Park Service, will host weddings at the historic John Muir House from 10:20 am to 3:20 pm on February 14th. There are 16 appointments available for this “Destination Wedding” opportunity.

“We are excited to partner with the National Park Service and the staff of the John Muir National Historic Site to offer couples the option of being married at this historic location on Valentine’s Day,” Clerk-Recorder Joe Canciamilla said. “It is with a great deal of local pride that we can highlight the history of our region and of Martinez while offering this memorable option for couples’ special day.”

“We think it’s great that the local community can use the grounds for a really special day,” said Jim MacDonald, Supervisory Park Ranger at the John Muir National Historic Site.

MacDonald shares a quote from Louisa Strentzel Muir, John Muir’s wife, that he says is applicable to what weddings represent.

“Now I know that neither time nor space can ever separate us, and that wherever you be, here or there, I am with you truly.”

Weddings will be held inside one of the well-decorated rooms of the Italianate Victorian-style home, which was built in 1882. The room features an elegant chandelier and grand piano, detailed architecture and a stunning backdrop for the ceremony with an archway in front of a window overlooking the property.

Couples interested in a ceremony at the John Muir House should call 925-335-7908.

Couples can also make appointments to have their Valentine’s Day wedding ceremony at the Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder Office, located at 555 Escobar Street in Martinez. The office features two beautifully appointed ceremony rooms adorned with handcrafted stained glass windows. Appointment times are from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Walk-in couples are welcome and will be accommodated based on availability of ceremony rooms. Appointments are recommended, as Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for civil ceremonies.

Those looking to book a ceremony at Clerk-Recorder’s office can do so online at www.contracostacore.us.

A civil marriage ceremony is $60. Couples can obtain a public marriage license for $86 or a confidential license for $90.

To save time, marriage license applications are available for completion online at www.contracostacore.us prior to visiting the office and may also be purchased before the ceremony date.

For more information, contact Joseph Barton, Clerk-Recorder Services Supervisor at (925) 335-7928.



Orchards outside John Muir House





John Muir House

