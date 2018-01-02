Arrgghh, matey! Who wants to be a pirate? Audition for Treasure Island play in Antioch

The Drama Factory is proud to announce auditions for its first show of the 2018 season, “TREASURE ISLAND”.

An adaptation of the classic novel by Robert Lewis Stevenson, about Jim Hawkins and friends hunting for the lost treasure of the pirate Captain Flint, while battling Long John Silver and his group of pirates!! Auditions will be held January 15 and 16 at 7pm, located at the Nick Rodriguez Theatre, 213 F Street in Antioch. Open to ages 13+ / Adult.

Adapted and Directed by Max Ballesteros.



