Kiwanis Club’s 41st Annual Holiday Run and Walk for Health benefits Antioch community

On Saturday, December 9th, the Kiwanis Club of the Delta, Antioch held its 41st Annual Holiday Run and Walk for Health at Contra Loma Regional Park. Four hundred and fifty runners and walkers participated in a 1-mile, 3-mile or 10K run, and schools of all grade levels sent teams to participate in the School Challenge. First through fifth place finishers were awarded medals and each participant received a ribbon. Top male and female finishers in each race category received a handsome trophy for their strong efforts. Ages of participants ranged from three to over seventy, and children ages 3-7 could run with Santa in the Kid’s Dashes.

Long-time coordinator, Paul Schorr, presided over the event and California State Superintendent of Schools Tom Torlakson served as the starter for the races and ran in the 3-mile event. Tom was one of the originators of the first Holiday Run forty-one years ago.

Proceeds from the Holiday Run are committed to youth services and youth organizations within the community, and include high school Key Clubs, Aktion Club and Builders Club. In addition, monetary contributions are made to local libraries. The School Challenge recognizes the top three elementary, middle and high schools with the most represented participants. The top three winning schools in each category are presented monetary awards as well as a trophy at the Awards Breakfast which will be held at Lone Tree Golf Course on January 16.

The 2017 Holiday Run sponsors included: Beswick Family Fund and East Bay Community Foundation; East Bay Regional Park District; City of Antioch; SUNPOWER; Starbucks; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; and Republic Services. Many thanks to our sponsors and to all of the Kiwanians and friends who volunteered to make this community event so successful.

Following are the top finishers in the School Challenge. Each school will receive a monetary award as well as a trophy. Presentations will occur at the Kiwanis Holiday Run Awards Breakfast, beginning at 7:00 AM on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Lone Tree Golf & Event Center.

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

1st Place: DVHS

2nd Place: Antioch H S

3rd Place: Liberty H S

MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION

1st Place: Dallas Ranch M S

2nd Place: Park M S

3rd Place: Antioch M S

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIV.

1st Place: Marsh

2nd Place: Belshaw

3rd Place: Kimball

LAW ENFORCEMENT DIVISION

Contra Costa County Police & Sheriff’s Academy



Share this:



Tom Torlakson





Kids division winners





Men running

