The Old Garage becomes Rivertown Business Plaza indicating growth, affordable office space in Antioch

Owner of the Old Casino Building, and new owner of the former Humphrey’s location, Sean McCauley Investments acquires another historic downtown landmark

If you have been paying attention to the news lately, you have noticed a surge in commercial property acquisitions in Antioch. This is good news for business owners small and large alike as leasing rates in the city are some of the most affordable in Contra Costa County. It is also an opportunity to fill many of the backlogged needs for office space in the region.

One of the prime spots recently acquired and ready for tenants is The Rivertown Business Plaza located at 300 H street in Antioch’s historic, downtown, known as Rivertown.

Known as the Old Garage, the landmark 10,000-square foot, brick building includes the former offices of a new home builder which owned and renovated it. These suites are ideal workplaces for anyone from freelancers to fully formed startups, and everyone in between. The staff of Sean McCauley Investments (SMI) are excited to welcome these new tenants and look forward to supporting other companies looking for affordable, quality office space. Available suites range from 1,300-1,600 square feet, are value-priced, fully built-out.

The building is located directly across the street from Antioch City Hall, two blocks from the Antioch Chamber of Commerce office and three blocks from the river.

The Rivertown area is accessible to major business centers, provides a solid customer base for retail, ready to spend their money for services close to their workspace. Plus, the area includes a variety of restaurants within walking distance of the building or a short drive, including one on the water and another one coming soon at the Antioch marina, which was also recently acquired by SMI.

The company is familiar with Rivertown having owned and leased the Old Casino Building, where the Chamber has their office, for several years.

“We’re committed to Antioch’s downtown Rivertown and providing quality, affordable office space to those businesses who need it, have expanded beyond the ability to be home-based or have grown out of their existing space,” McCauley shared.

“We’re glad to have Sean and SMI in Antioch’s downtown,” said Mayor Sean Wright, the former Chamber of Commerce CEO. “This is just one of many exciting things happening in Rivertown. It’s a great place to have an office and run a business.”

If you or your company has an interest in leasing office space, call (925) 513-7336 today and ask for Diane.



Rivertown Biz Plaza interior office





Rivertown Biz Plaza interior hall





SMI Rivertown Plaza Googlemaps

